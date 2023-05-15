Publix apologizes after employee refuses to write "Trans" on a cake

An Orlando in Publix is apologizing to a customer after a bakery employee and his managers refused to write "Trans" on a sheet cake.

Yasmin Flasterstein had placed an order for a Publix cake to have the phrase "Trans people deserve joy" placed on it.

Instead, the cake read "People deserve joy"

When Flasterstein saw the cake she went to the bakery associate that was behind the counter and said a manager later gave her an explanation as to why they refused to write the requested message saying

"I can't write trans people deserve joy on the cake because that's taking a stance on something. I'm really sorry."

Flasterstein says the employee handed her frosting telling her she could finish the design herself.

Flasterstein later decided to post to her Facebook about her disappointment.

That is when a message from Publix's verified page wrote a message to Flasterstein saying "We are sorry that our associate did not handle your request appropriately. Please message us for more details and we will gladly make the cake."

Flasterstein did say they apologized in emails, and she also received an apology from the general manager.