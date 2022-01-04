Protestor led away from governor's COVID update in handcuffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who said he was displeased with Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was led away from the Duval County Florida Department of Health building in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

The man was part of a group of citizens who appeared before DeSantis' scheduled update, where he was to speak with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, M.D.

"This governor is the enemy of the people," the man said as a person with the governor's office tried speaking with him. "Is the governor afraid to meet the people? We are his constituents," he continued as officers moved in to place him in handcuffs.

Before being detained, the man and his group were asked to show press credentials. It is not clear if any member of the group had previously been permitted to be in the press conference.

Governor DeSantis is due to speak at the Collier County branch of the Florida Department of Health later this afternoon.

