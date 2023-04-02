Project Prom helps families ease burden of dress shopping

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As Prom season begins an organization in Polk County is helping some families with the burden of finding the perfect outfit.

Project Prom is an organization that allows students to collect prom wear and give them away free of charge.

Organizer Samantha McCain says it is easy to get involved. "All they have to do is sign a pledge that they’re going to refrain from risky behaviors during prom night."

This will be the 11-year Project Prom has gone on, and now McCain says over 250 dresses have been donated.

Project Prom is taking donations all year long. Right now they are in need of men's clothing.

For students still in need of prom attire April 15 is the last Saturday to grab prom wear.