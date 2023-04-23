Probe ordered after Florida shooter fires at delivery driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor ordered an investigation after a homeowner fired shots into a couple's car when they mistakenly turned onto his property.

According to police the couple mistakenly turned into the home while making a late-night grocery delivery.

No injuries were reported at the Fort Lauderdale home.

In this case, the shooter told police the car was being driven erratically, struck his leg, and made him fear for himself and his son.

Police closed the case without consulting the state attorney’s office.

Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor issued a statement Sunday saying police investigators never contacted his office about the April 15 shooting that put at least two bullets into the car driven by a 19-year-old.

Pryor said his staff members were unaware of the shooting until they were contacted Friday by a reporter who interviewed the couple.

This is the latest in a spate of similar shootings across the U.S. where people have mistakenly turned onto the wrong property or gotten in the wrong car.