Popular Fort Lauderdale “food boat” sinks when pontoon snaps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Lauderdale food boat is promising to rebuild after his vessel sank on Mother’s Day while workers were still on board.

Fortunately, everyone got safely off Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat on Sunday afternoon, news outlets reported.

“I’m devastated of course, but my crew got out safely and nobody got hurt,” Jay Lycke, the boat’s owner, said in a Facebook post. “So I’m happy for that, we are a water family.”

Lycke explained that the boat flipped over when the stabilizer pontoon snapped.

“It could have been much, much worse,” he wrote. “My crew is more important than anything; they stuck by me for 3 years. It was never easy, but we enjoyed you guys. We will rebuild.”

The boat’s crew served up fusion food, ranging from jalapeno-stuffed, bacon-wrapped alligator bites to Hong Kong-style pork, calamari. Lycke told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in 2020 that he was a boater and a chef and got the idea to build a food boat after enjoying himself at food truck events but noticing nothing similar on the water.