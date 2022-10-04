Polk deputy, 21, shot and killed while serving warrant in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant.

The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 and only with the department for a "short period of time," Judd said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. on Foxtown South in unincorporated Polk City.

After the shooting, the deputy was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The deputy was with three other deputies to serve a failure to appear felony meth warrant, Judd said.

The deputies were able to enter the suspect's trailer "successfully" before shots were fired, according to Judd.

The sheriff did not provide any information on the suspect.

The sheriff's office said there would be a procession later this morning to take the deputy from LRMC to the Medical Examiner's Office on Jim Keene Boulevard in Winter Haven.

Judd said this is the first case where the officer-involved shooting team from the 10th Judicial Circuit is involved.

