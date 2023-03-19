Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing men after a suspected drowning

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway in Polk County for two missing men after a suspected drowning in Lake Eloise.

The accident happened on March 18, 2023, when a couple rented a boat to celebrate their anniversary.

The couple tried to stop in the middle of the lake for a break and that is when the woman jumped in the water with the anchor, assuming it was tied to the boat.

As the boat starts to float away the two other passengers see her struggling in the water and attempt to jump in and save her.

After the two men jump in the water they try swimming and catching up to the boat.

After swimming for a while, they begin to struggle above the water.

When authorities arrived on the scene they safely rescued the woman and the boat.

Authorities have continued searching for the additional two men who have not yet been found.