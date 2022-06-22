Polk County Building Division closed for scheduled maintenance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Building Division will be closed, and the Citizen Portal will be down for scheduled maintenance starting Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. until Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8 a.m.

Polk County will be installing DigEplan, a new electronic document review solution for the Land Development and Building Division’s records.

DigEplan will also take the place of ePermitHub, the current system already in place.

Customers wishing to walk through one residential permit must have a completed application and be in the lobby queue no later than 10 a.m. Friday, June 24.

The lobby will close to the public at 12 p.m. on June 24, and any remaining applications after that time will be marked as Drop Off.

In the next few weeks, the county will release resources to help its customers become familiar with the new electronic document review solution.

