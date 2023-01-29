Police Officers face felony charges after beating a homeless man

Two former South Florida police officers have been charged with kidnapping and battery over the beating of a homeless man.

The two officers have been identified as Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano. Both were booked into jail after turning themselves in on Thursday morning in Miami. Officials say along with the felony charges, both Orfila and Otano are facing official misconduct.

Associated Press

Police say officers were called to a shopping center on Dec. 17 regarding

a homeless man who had been reported drinking. Officials say the man was handcuffed and put into a patrol car and drove to a remote location.

The homeless man told investigators he was left unconscious and unhandcuffed. When he began walking he was spotted by an off-duty police officer, who later called 911.

During the investigation, detectives learned someone approached the victim and offered to pay him money to recant his original statement. The victim stated he did take the money but said his original statement was the correct one.

Both Orfila and Otano were removed from their duties immediately after the report was filed, and fired once the investigation was complete.