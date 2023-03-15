Police are looking for three people after a deadly shooting in Clearwater

PINELLAS, Fla. — Three people are being identified as persons of interest in a shooting inside a Clearwater store last night.

The Clearwater Police and Fire and Rescue responded to a shooting at the Surf Style store on South Gulfview Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Police say the shooting took place on the second floor after a physical confrontation happened inside the store.

The victim has been identified as Rodney Sweeney and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Clearwater Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the three people of interest.

Clearwater Police Department

No arrests have been made at this time.

Clearwater PD said there would be an increased police presence at Clearwater Beach as spring break continues.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police.