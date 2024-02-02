Watch Now
Plane crashed into Florida mobile home park, several people killed

Investigators say the pilot reported an engine failure shortly before crash
A small airplane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater Thursday night
Posted at 7:42 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 07:42:36-05

CLEARWATER, Fla — Several people were killed Thursday night when a small airplane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater.

“I can confirm that we have several fatalities both from the aircraft and within the mobile home,” Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said.

Chief Ehlers says the plane crashed into the Bayside Waters Mobile Home Park at about 7:15 p.m. He said the plane crashed into one home and three others also caught fire.

Chief Ehlers said the plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, crashed into the park after the pilot reported an engine failure. He said much of the damage was in the Pagoda Drive area in the park.

Investigators have not said how many people were on the airplane or exactly how many people died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

