Pinellas deputy fired after DUI arrest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was fired on Tuesday after her arrest earlier that morning for driving under the influence in St. Pete.

The sheriff's office said deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, was stopped by St. Pete Police Officers around 1 a.m. at 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North.

Officers said Coniglio smelled of an alcoholic beverage and showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes, and she was unsteady on her feet.

Coniglio agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests but performed poorly on them. She also submitted a breath sample which showed her Breath Alcohol Content (BrAC) as .206/.219.

Officers arrested Coniglio on a charge of DUI with Bal .15 or greater. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Coniglio worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operation Bureau and was hired in 2018. She was immediately fired after her arrest, which the sheriff's office said is its policy.

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain from sister station WFTS.