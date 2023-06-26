Pinellas Deputies rescue Manatee affected by red tide

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Pinellas County jumped into action to help an exhausted Manatee that was impacted by red tide.

Deputies say they received a report about a Manatee floating on the surface of the water and struggling to breathe.

When the Deputies arrived on the scene they jumped into the water to save him.

In the intercoastal waterway near St. Pete the Sheriff's Office says they held the ZManatee's head above the water for two hours.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the Manatee will make a full recovery.