Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Pinellas County deputy is in recovery after being shot

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 16:08:18-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy is recovering after being shot on Sunday night.

According to the St.Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway deputies were called to the area of 60th Avenue after a neighbor informed them the suspect was attempting to burglarize cars.

Holloway says two deputies spotted the suspect nearby and chased him through the area. They were then ambushed in a backyard by a man who was said to be armed with a handgun.

According to Holloway, the suspect shot one of the deputies multiple times. Another deputy on site took cover and returned fire on the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. According to St. Petersburg Police, the suspect was killed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM