Pinellas County deputy is in recovery after being shot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy is recovering after being shot on Sunday night.

According to the St.Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway deputies were called to the area of 60th Avenue after a neighbor informed them the suspect was attempting to burglarize cars.

Holloway says two deputies spotted the suspect nearby and chased him through the area. They were then ambushed in a backyard by a man who was said to be armed with a handgun.

According to Holloway, the suspect shot one of the deputies multiple times. Another deputy on site took cover and returned fire on the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. According to St. Petersburg Police, the suspect was killed.