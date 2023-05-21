Pilot dead in small plane crash at airport in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — A pilot died and a bystander was injured after a single-engine plane crashed at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for community residents, authorities said.

The crash occurred inside a private ranch on Southwest 48th Terrace, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham.

According to MCSO a bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained unspecified injuries., according to the sheriff's office.