Pilot dead in small plane crash at airport in Martin County

Choson Taylor
Posted at 6:53 PM, May 21, 2023
PALM CITY, Fla. — A pilot died and a bystander was injured after a single-engine plane crashed at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for community residents, authorities said.

The crash occurred inside a private ranch on Southwest 48th Terrace, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham.

According to MCSO a bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained unspecified injuries., according to the sheriff's office.

