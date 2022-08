HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old man from Clewiston was killed after a vehicle hit him near Quebrada St. and Del Sur Ave.

According to Florida Highway Patrol around 8:30 PM Saturday, a 51-year-old man was driving North on Quebrada Ave. south of Del Sur Ave. while a male pedestrian was in that area.

The car collided with the man and he came to rest on the west shoulder of North Quebrada Ave.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol.