Pasco County Sheriff details murder he says was "demonic and horrific"

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco detailed what he called a "demonic" and "horrific" murder of a delivery driver last week.

Sheriff Nocco said the case began on April 19 when Randall Cooke, was set to start making deliveries for Uber Eats.

Cooke dropped his wife off that day before starting his deliveries.

According to Nocco, Cooke and his wife were texting back and forth until about 7 p.m. when he stopped responding.

Cooke's wife reached out to law enforcement to report him missing and the investigation started.

Uber was able to provide the Pasco County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) with the last known coordinates for Cooke.

Detectives went to 3438 Moog Road in Holiday and looked around but didn't find anything suspicious.

Deputies returned to the home last Friday and a roommate of Oscar Solis answered the door.

The roommate gave deputies a video of the victim walking to the door to deliver food at 6:55 p.m. on April 19, at which point the video cuts out.

The PCSO said it appeared that Solis pulled Cooke into the home and attempted to rob him.

According to Sheriff Nocco, Solis was then seen on video taking trash bags out of the house.

Detectives got permission to search the trash bags and found body parts inside.

They also found a substantial amount of evidence at the scene; authorities didn't elaborate and said the scene is still being processed.

