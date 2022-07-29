Park remains closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A gator seen Friday morning at Warm Mineral Springs Park is still there - according to Laura Ansel with North Port Parks and Recreation.

When lifeguards spotted the gator, they called FWC to come trap it. The park was closed all day - with no gator ever trapped.

According to Ansel, Saturday was originally supposed to be a day people come to the park for free. If the gator is still at the park, however, they’ll have to reschedule that opportunity.

North Port Parks and Recreation will make an announcement Saturday morning as to whether or not the gator was trapped and if the park will be open.

To get more information, go to North Port Parks and Recreation’s website.