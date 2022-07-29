Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Park remains closed after gator sighting

North Port Parks.jpg
North Port Parks and Recreation
North Port Parks.jpg
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 19:51:28-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A gator seen Friday morning at Warm Mineral Springs Park is still there - according to Laura Ansel with North Port Parks and Recreation.

When lifeguards spotted the gator, they called FWC to come trap it. The park was closed all day - with no gator ever trapped.

According to Ansel, Saturday was originally supposed to be a day people come to the park for free. If the gator is still at the park, however, they’ll have to reschedule that opportunity.

North Port Parks and Recreation will make an announcement Saturday morning as to whether or not the gator was trapped and if the park will be open.

To get more information, go to North Port Parks and Recreation’s website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4