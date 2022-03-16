Pan Florida Challenge Cancer Ride announces new sponsor

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride secured a major sponsor for the bike ride challenge taking place on March 26-27 in Fort Myers and Tampa.

Pan Florida announced iFit as its silver sponsor for the ride. All funds, raised by the riders, will go to support malnourished children with nutritious cancer-fighting meals and cancer research.

Pan Florida Challenge also partners with organizations such as the Moffitt Cancer Center to fund more cancer prevention research along with providing support to cancer patients of all different ages.

“We are thrilled to have iFit on board as a silver sponsor of this year’s Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride. The company is known worldwide as one of the top fitness organizations and their mission certainly aligns with what we are trying to do to knock out cancer.” Jeri Goetz, Executive Director at Pan-Florida Challenge

People interested in participating in the ride can register and use the code IFIT for $25 off.

