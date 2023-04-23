Over nine pounds of drugs found in Fort Pierce home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon faces several charges in one of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office's (SLCSO) biggest drug busts in the last decade.

According to Sheriff Ken Mascara SLCSO found more than 4,500 grams of drugs (9.92 pounds), $245,476 in cash, and eight guns, on Saturday.

After a search warrant, Conquistador Herbert Ray was arrested on drug trafficking, drug possession, and weapons-related charges.

Officers found 4,103 grams of cocaine (9 pounds), 148 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy),12 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of MDPV (molly), and 220 grams of marijuana.

Detectives also seized nearly a quarter-million dollars in cash, gold and silver coins, and eight guns.

Assisting the agency were the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Port Saint Lucie Police Department, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

