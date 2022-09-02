Over 4,000 items donated in Back-to-School Supplies Drive

FORTY MYERS, Fla. — Elite DNA Behavioral Health collected over 4,000 school supplies items to help local students prepare for the new school year.

The behavioral and mental health care provider hosted a month long Back-to-School Supplies Drive at its office locations across Florida. Supplies donated included notebooks, pencils, glue sticks and wired headphones.

“Purchasing school supplies can be a costly expense for families, especially as they already face rising food and gas prices, which can lead to further stress and anxiety for families and students." Elizabeth Dosoretz, LCSW, founder and CEO of Elite DNA Behavioral Health.

The supplies will benefit students all across Florida, including in Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties.

