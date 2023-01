HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A sentencing date has been set for a Hendry County resident. Jay Alexander was found guilty and charged with trafficking amphetamine and knowledge of trafficking a controlled substance.

In September a search warrant was served by the Hendry County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit. During the search, Alexander admitted to owning the drugs in the home.

In total there were four bags of methamphetamine. Officers also found Oxycodone and smoking devices with meth residue inside.