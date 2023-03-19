Watch Now
Over 10 people were arrested for attempting to engage in sexual activities with minors

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Mar 19, 2023
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested more than ten people for attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor.

"Operation Lucky Strike" was carried out by the sheriff's office in collaboration with six other agencies.

Throughout the operation, officials said they posed as minors on several websites.

According to CCSO, despite being aware of the child's age, these people chose to send sexually explicit images, texts, and requests for various sexual behaviors.

The CCSO verified that some of the suspects drove more than an hour to meet a young child for sex but were stopped by deputies.

According to investigators, 11 people were arrested for attempting to have sex with kids during the operation.

According to the sheriff's office, another suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

