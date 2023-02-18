Orlando FreeFall ride reaches settlement to dismantle ride after teenager fell to his death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower has reached a settlement with the state to dismantle the ride after a teenager was killed last year.

14-year-old Tyre Sampson died last March after slipping out of his seat on the ride.

The drop tower opened at Icon Park in December of 2021 but has been closed since last June.

The settlement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services lays out a timeline for dismantling the ride. Owners expect the process to take several weeks.

As part of the settlement, owners also paid a $250k fine to the state and agreed to never operate the ride in Florida again.