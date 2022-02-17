Orange Co. road rage suspect arrested for 5th shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man who recently bonded out of jail after being arrested for several road rage shootings has been arrested for a fifth time.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Emanuel Bullard on Thursday. Deputies say the incident connected to this arrest happened in December 2021.

"The victim in that case saw the car and suspect on the news and called detectives,’" the sheriff's office tweeted.

Bullard was arrested for four different shootings. Officials say he fired at cars throughout Orange County since late December.

He bonded out of jail the day after he was first arrested.