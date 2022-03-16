Operation Green Light coming back

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Green Light is making a comeback to many Florida Clerk of Court offices for drivers who may need their licenses reinstated or to pay off overdue court documents at a discount.

The purpose of the event is to help drivers who have extended licenses and outstanding tickets fees get back on the road.

According to the Florida clerk of court website, the last three Operation Green Light events helped more than 24,000 people.

Collier’s Operation Green will be held on April 9 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Charlotte County Operation Green will be March 26, from 8 AM to 12 PM and March 28, April 1, April 4, and April 8 from 8 AM- 5 PM.

Lee County's will be on Mach 28, April 4, and April 7 from 8:30 AM to 5 PM and April 1, April 8 from 8:30 AM - 6 PM. Also, April 2 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

