One man dead, & another injured in shooting near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three men were found shot in their vehicle in West Palm Beach early Sunday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO says one had died, and another injured.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of North Military Trail north of Okeechobee after hearing what appeared to be gunshots.

When deputies arrived in the area no victims were located.

A short time later, PBSO received another call from West Palm Beach and Florida Highway Patrol that victims of a shooting were found in a vehicle on Interstate 95.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The uninjured man told deputies that he and the others were in the area of the shopping plaza where the gunshots were heard.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived and are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The suspect information and the motive are unknown at this time.

