Okla. quadruple-murder suspect arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma.

45-year-old Wu Chen was taken into custody in Miami Beach.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to an outstanding Oklahoma warrant.

The bureau says Chen is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

He will face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill.

The investigation began Sunday when Kingfisher County deputies were called to a reported hostage situation and found three men and one woman dead and one person injured, the OSBI said, noting they believed the attack wasn’t random.

The injured person – also a Chinese national – was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment, but Florence said he did not know their current status.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened but believe the victims and suspect knew each other.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics was also on the scene to investigate the growing operation, according to Florence. It was not immediately clear if the operation was legal and licensed. Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma.

Kingfisher County is northwest of Oklahoma City.

It's not clear if Chen has an attorney.