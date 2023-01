OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Okeechobee County is partnering with RiteLife to open a warming center this weekend.

The center will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday located at RiteLife 202 NE 2nd Street Suite 5. Community members will need to provide their own bedding.

Current conditions suggest freezing overnight temperatures Friday through Saturday.

NOTE: Weather conditions are subject to changes.