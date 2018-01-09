Off-duty Miami police officer allegedly caught snorting cocaine in nightclub

MIAMI, Fla. - A City of Miami Police Officer has been charged with possession of cocaine.

Officr Adrian Santos is accused of being observed inhaling what appeared to be a white powder that had been stored in a small plastic bag, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez said in a release.

The incident took place November 17 at a nightclub called E11even, located at 29 NE 11th St.

Nightclub security footage appears to support this claim. The nightclub security director was apparently alerted to the incident. He approaches Santos, took possession of the bag and escorted him outside into the custody of City of Miami police, Fernandez said.

After the bag containing the white, powdery substance was confiscated, lab tests positively identified the substance as cocaine, she said.

Santos is a two-and-a-half year employee of the department and was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident.