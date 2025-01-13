NOT HAPPENING? Florida legislators shoot down DeSantis' call for special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a call for a special session to address immigration, hurricane relief and other issues — legislators say it's not happening...for now.

In a letter obtained by Fox 4, Senate President Ben Albritton and Speaker Daniel Perez say calling a special session at this time is "premature." The letter went on to say the regular session starts in 50 days, addressing issues the governor spoke about on Monday.

"At this time, we are not aware of any specific guidance provided to the states about actions state legislatures can take to support forthcoming federal action," the letter said. "It is completely irresponsible to get out ahead of any announcements President Trump will make, especially when uninformed or ill-timed state action could potentially impair or impede the success of President Trump’s forthcoming efforts to end illegal immigration, close our borders, and protect the sovereignty of our nation."

The letter said DeSantis had plans to start the session in 14 days. However, "he did not release any actual bill language or even meaningful details for legislators and our constituents to consider."

They went on to say issues such as condo safety and ballot initiatives are complex and should be considered during a regular session, not a "truncated special session."

The governor can call for a special session, but the letter says the power to convene legislators also "resides with the presiding officers."

"As the people’s elected representatives, the Legislature, not the Governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider," the letter said.

Here's the caveat: the governor can still formally call a special session with an order, but has yet to do so.

While he can order lawmakers back to the Capitol, he cannot make them pass any bills.

And, this has happened before.

Back in 2010, then-governor Charlie Christ called a special session for offshore drilling. Legislators didn't want to, so they sat there for about 30 minutes before going home.