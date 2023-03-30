North Port resident wins big with Florida Lottery

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursay, the Florida Lottery announces David Dowell, of North Port, claimed a $1 million prize from MEGA MILLIONS.

Dowell purchased his winning ticket at a Publix located at South Sumter Boulevard in North Port.

Mega Millions

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning MEGA MILLIONS ticket.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than a billion dollars for education.

They have also awarded more than $978.4 million in prizes to 69.4 million players.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, March 31, at 11:00 p.m., ET with an estimated $355 million jackpot.