North Port Police investigates robbery at Dollar General

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police are investigating a robbery at a Dollar General on Sunday morning.

According to the North Port Police Department, an unknown black male entered the store with a face mask and a brandished firearm, where they proceeded to demand money from the cash register.

NPPD

North Port Police say the suspect fled with an unknown amount of money and possibly fled northbound on Cranberry Avenue.

The police are telling people to avoid the area if possible as the investigation continues.