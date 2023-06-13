North Port Police helps prepare the community for future storms

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — With Hurricane season upon us, the North Port Police Department is thinking outside the box to make sure Southwest Florida is ready for future storms.

NPPD is using drones and other technology to help find missing people and search remote areas that could be impacted by future storms.

One of the drone pilots and detective David Polce says they have never used drones during a Hurricane before but they are essential now to help send crews resources when they are needed.

"A lot of times we would fly drones down the roadways that were covered in water people heard them and they came out waving so we could locate our ground crews who needed to get evacuated from their homes," said Polce.

The NPPD now has a total of 13 drones in its fleet.