North Port man arrested for homicide

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A North Port man has been arrested and charged with homicide on Tuesday morning.

Darryle Dye has been arrested for homicide after he made statements during an initial interview with police that raised concerns.

The North Port Police Department (NPPD) received a call around 4 p.m. on Monday about a dead body in the 6000 block of Kilepa Court.

NPPD says officers cleared the residence and located a 57-year-old female who was found dead in the residents.

According to NPPD, the investigation revealed that the woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

Dye made statements during initial contact which raised concerns with officials and NPPD found evidence located on the scene to indicate Dye's involvement.