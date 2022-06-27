North Port man arrested for battery against victim found unconscious

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police arrest a man for battery charges after the victim is found on the ground unconscious and out of breath.

On Saturday around 9:56 PM, North Port Police Officers received a call about a physical altercation between two men at the location of the 1200 block of Cathedral Ave.

The caller informed that one of the males was in need of CPR.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the male victim was found unconscious and not breathing. North Port Fire Department performed life-saving measures and he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

North Port detectives found an eyewitness and video surveillance that showed some of what happened.

According to NPPD, the two men have had previous run-ins.

Evidence showed detectives that the male victim was sitting in his vehicle in front of his home when the suspect approached him. The two argued and the suspect reached his hand in his vehicle and took the victim’s phone which was when a physical altercation ensued.

The victim, who has a history of medical issues, fell to the ground and went unconscious. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect, Jason Paul Sternquist, 49, and he was arrested. His charges are one charge of battery to touch or strike, a misdemeanor, and one charge of burglary of an occupied convergence unarmed, a felony.

The victim is intensive care unit and additional charges may be filed due to the outcome.