North Port hosts resilience workshop

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of North Port will have a virtual workshop to help people residents get ready for Hurricane Season.

The workshop is designed to help people build a long-term recovery plan from future disasters.

The workshop will go from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is free for the event.

Input from the public and community stakeholders will be incorporated into a long-term resiliency plan for the City.