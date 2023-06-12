Watch Now
North Port hosts resilience workshop

Posted at 8:03 AM, Jun 12, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of North Port will have a virtual workshop to help people residents get ready for Hurricane Season.

The workshop is designed to help people build a long-term recovery plan from future disasters.

The workshop will go from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is free for the event.

Input from the public and community stakeholders will be incorporated into a long-term resiliency plan for the City.

