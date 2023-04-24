North Port breaks ground on Gateway Corridor water & sewer expansion

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A water and sewer extension project officially started on Monday in North Port.

The city of North Port started the expansion of water and sewer services to the Sumter Boulevard "Gateway Corridor" which is a targeted area for future medical and economic development.

The project is costing $3.8 million and is primarily funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The project will enable a city water main from Sylvania Avenue and a sewer main from just north of City Center Boulevard along Sumter Boulevard to the north side of Interstate 75.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday to celebrate the expansion of the sewer mains. The project is expected to take about one year.