'No time to be sad,' says teen who lost leg to shark bite

LAKE MARY, Fla. — This past July, Addison Bethea's life changed forever... or so you might think.

The 17-year-old had been scalloping with her family when a shark attacked. She lost her leg, but she says she isn't letting it hold her back.

"I know a lot of people would get down about having an amputation this severe," she said, "but I just keep a positive mindset and keep friends and family close."

Bethea, an avid fan of four-wheelers, gets out and rides when she can. She still goes hunting, and she just cheered for her first football game of the season.

Addison made it to the homecoming court — no wheelchair, no crutches — walking.

While in Orlando recently she got fitted with a new prosthetic. Her family says it's working out great.

"As the leg continues to shrink some, then the socket, which is the upper portion, they'll have to change it periodically," said her father, Shane.

Progress has been swift, Addison said, which keeps her spirits up.

"But my spirits haven't really been down since it happened," she clarified. "There's really no time to be sad about it."