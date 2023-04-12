"Ninja Killer" will be Florida's 100th execution

As the state of Florida talks about expanding the death penalty. People have noticed the pace of executions in Florida is accelerating.

A convicted murderer known as the "Ninja Killer" has been executed. 56-year-old Louis Gaskin was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. tonight.

Gaskin was convicted for killing a Flager County couple in 1989 and was named "Ninja Killer" because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes.

The U.S. Supreme Court and Florida courts have rejected appeals with the latest denial on Tuesday.

The execution will be the state's 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

