Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

"Ninja Killer" will be Florida's 100th execution

death penalty
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Dept. of Corrections
<p>Photo shows an execution chamber in a Miami&#39;s prison (FILE PHOTO).</p>
death penalty
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 19:11:44-04

As the state of Florida talks about expanding the death penalty. People have noticed the pace of executions in Florida is accelerating.

A convicted murderer known as the "Ninja Killer" has been executed. 56-year-old Louis Gaskin was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. tonight.

"Ninja Killer" will be Florida's 100th execution

Gaskin was convicted for killing a Flager County couple in 1989 and was named "Ninja Killer" because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes.

The U.S. Supreme Court and Florida courts have rejected appeals with the latest denial on Tuesday.

The execution will be the state's 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM