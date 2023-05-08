Nine people arrested after law enforcement seized 98 pounds of methamphetamine

Nine individuals are being charged with drug trafficking conspiracy as a result of a joint investigation called "operation ice man."

Since 2022 the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) along with many other agencies have been involved in an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was transporting methamphetamine and cocaine from Phoenix, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California to central Florida.

During the investigation, federal agents and officers identified several members of the drug trafficking operation that were using commercial trucks to ship methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico across the United States to central Florida.

Law enforcement tracked the drugs gathering vital intelligence on the operation.

In October 2022, search warrants were executed in Palm Coast, Bunnell, and Daytona Beach.

As a result, 98 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of cocaine were seized.

In addition, nine guns and ammunition were seized from another location.

Jones, Mascarella, Alfred Shavers, Alfred Shavers, Jr., and Camarie Shavers, were all identified as drug distributors in central Florida.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement determined that Sandoval and Hernandez were the sources of the methamphetamine and cocaine from Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Agents learned that Sandoval and Hernandez had brokered deals with co-conspirators in Mexico who were sending drugs across the border.

Law enforcement also discovered that Sandoval possessed multiple illegal firearms at his residence.

Authorities believe that Sandoval and Hernandez distributed more than 661 pounds of drugs that were shipped to central Florida.

Inside his home, agents located 1,114 grams of fentanyl pills, 18 firearms, 4 firearm suppressors, and more than $5,000 in cash.

Sandoval and Hernandez have been arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Hernandez was in the middle of conducting a new drug trafficking deal for 79 pounds of methamphetamine.

Additional information can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF [justice.gov].

