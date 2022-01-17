Neighbors help Volusia Co. woman attacked by bear

A woman out walking her dog in a Volusia County neighborhood Thursday evening was attacked by a bear.

9-1-1 calls summoned emergency vehicles after neighbors helped save a woman from a mother bear protecting her three cubs.

"I took off running that way and then she was running behind me," recalled the woman to a WESH-TV reporter, "and she grabbed me by my shoulders and, I mean, I fell to the ground."

The woman suffered scratches on her face, a concussion, and bites and scratches on her lower back that required a trip to the hospital and stitches.

The bear was ultimately killed by Fish & Wildlife officials who say the woman's injuries were proof enough the animal was a danger to the neighborhood.