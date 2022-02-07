Napoleon's talisman goes up for bids in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A rare talisman believed to have once belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte is now on the auction block.

Dating back to the 1800s, the gem of a find includes a crystal sphinx encrusted with 114 royal jewels. Experts estimate it to be worth $250 million.

Golf memorabilia collector Randy Jensen originally found the piece on eBay in 2005. At $1,900 it was a steal. But it went for some steel instead.

"I contacted the buyer and said, hey, I own a golf shop," Jensen recalled. "If you want to trade some golf clubs for this... He emailed me back and he said 'I've had people offer me Rolex watches and vehicles, but I'm an avid golfer... and so we did a deal."

It's currently up for auction as part of a charity event hosted by entertainer Pat Boone, golf legend Jack Nicklaus and LPGA champion Nancy Lopez.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit several charities, including the Nicklaus Children's Hopsital.

"We think this is going to bring a huge price," Boone said. "I think Napoleon will smile from wherever he is."

Historians believe Bonaparte designed this piece to commemorate his military expedition for his wife, Empress Josephine.

The talisman's owner says he spent years authenticating it with the world's leading experts in the field.