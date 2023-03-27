Naked woman climbing tree in neighborhood leads to homicide investigation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a naked woman climbing a tree in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach is a suspect in a homicide.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at 9:14 a.m. Sunday morning.

As deputies arrived on the scene they were advised the woman was running through the neighborhood.

The woman was located and detained.

Upon further investigation, deputies went to the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive where a woman was found dead inside.

They believe the detained woman was involved in the homicide, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive of the homicide is unknown.