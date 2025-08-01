WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When the My Safe Florida Home program restarts at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, there are some new rules in place.

"I would say the most significant change will be is the legislature has asked us as a program to prioritize grants for low- and moderate-income homeowners," program director Steven Fielder said. "If you do not meet those thresholds, then for this round you will not be eligible for the grant."

WATCH BELOW: When you can apply to the My Safe Florida Home program

My Safe Florida Home: Here are the dates you can apply

Those thresholds involve three main factors: household income, the number of people in the household and the county of residence.

It also means the end of high-income applicants, typically in the fifth and last group of applicants.

"Folks are disappointed, we've heard from some of those, but for the time being, this is what we're going to work on," Fielder said.

Applications will be sorted by age and income, with Group 1 being those 60 and older and with household income at or below 80% of the median income for the county where they live. Born before July 1, 1965.

Group 2, according to the MSFH website, is for a "low-income" person whose total household income is at or below 80% of the median income for their county of residence

Group 3 is for a "moderate-income" person whose total household income is below 120% of the median income for their county of residence. This is for people born before July 1, 1965.

Group 4 is "moderate-income" homeowners of any age, described as someone whose total household income is below 120% of the median income for their county of residence.

Income is defined by wages, assets, contributions and other resources counted as income by HUD, adjusted for family size, minus certain tax deductions.

My Safe Florida Home: What the director told us about applying

"They'll need to fill out the questionnaire on the first day, so Aug. 4, they need to fill out how many people live in your house, what is your household income, so then we can put them into a grouping," Fielder said.

The schedule for the four groups is set at two-week intervals:



Group 1 - Aug 4

Group 2 - Aug. 18

Group 3 - Sept. 1

Group 4 - Sept. 15