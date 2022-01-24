More than thirty firearms were collected during the "Done with a Gun" turn-in event

SARASOTA, Fla. — The ‘Done with a Gun’ turn-in event hosted by the Sarasota Police Department on Saturday, received 31 firearms, seven BB guns, a crossbow, and other weapons of ammunition from the community.

The Sarasota Police Department

The two collection sites were the Sarasota Police Headquarters and the Sarasota Police Substation.

Organizers say the collection helps eliminate the risk of theft, misuse, or accidental discharge and ultimately keep it out of the hands of criminals.

The Sarasota Police Department

Some firearms turned in were: an AK-47, Semi-Automatic Shotgun, a Desert eagle with two magazines of ammunition, and many others.

The Sarasota Police Department

All weapons returned will be destroyed by a certified vendor.

The Sarasota Police Department

In case you missed the event, The Sarasota Police Department accepts unwanted firearms or ammunition anytime.

