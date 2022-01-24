Watch
More than thirty firearms were collected during the "Done with a Gun" turn-in event

The Sarasota Police Department
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:21:45-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — The ‘Done with a Gun’ turn-in event hosted by the Sarasota Police Department on Saturday, received 31 firearms, seven BB guns, a crossbow, and other weapons of ammunition from the community.

The two collection sites were the Sarasota Police Headquarters and the Sarasota Police Substation.

Organizers say the collection helps eliminate the risk of theft, misuse, or accidental discharge and ultimately keep it out of the hands of criminals.

Some firearms turned in were: an AK-47, Semi-Automatic Shotgun, a Desert eagle with two magazines of ammunition, and many others.

All weapons returned will be destroyed by a certified vendor.

In case you missed the event, The Sarasota Police Department accepts unwanted firearms or ammunition anytime.

