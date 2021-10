ORLANDO, Fl. — The family of Miya Marcano has sued the Arden Villas Apartments and owners, The Preiss Company for failing to provide adequate security and reprimanding Armando Caballero, the handyman accused of murdering Marcano.

The amount of money the family is asking for is unknown.

The negligence lawsuit was filed on Monday. Marcano's body was found five days after Caballero's body was found of an apparent suicide.