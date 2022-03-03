Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Convicted killer Markeith Loyd on Thursday was sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017.

After the sentence was read, Loyd reportedly made an outburst in the courtroom before being led out.

Clayton's family was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Statement from @OrlandoPDChief Rolón on the sentencing of Lieutenant Debra Clayton’s murderer: pic.twitter.com/ipAuQyq3XR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 3, 2022

Clayton was killed in 2017 outside an Orlando Walmart as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

He is already serving a death sentence for Dixon's murder.