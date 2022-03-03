Watch
Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant

Joe Burbank/AP
Deputies remove defendant Markeith Loyd from the courtroom after an outburst during a hearing in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, moments after hearing the jury's verdict that he be sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Convicted killer Markeith Loyd on Thursday was sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017.

After the sentence was read, Loyd reportedly made an outburst in the courtroom before being led out.

Clayton's family was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Clayton was killed in 2017 outside an Orlando Walmart as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

He is already serving a death sentence for Dixon's murder.

