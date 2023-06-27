Marion County woman charged with manslaughter after killing neighbor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County woman is charged with manslaughter instead of second-degree murder after deputies say that she shot and killed her neighbor.

Susan Lorincz is accused of shooting her neighbor Ajike Owens through her front door earlier this month.

State Attorney William Gladson says he made the decision not to charge her with second-degree murder because there is not enough evidence of a "depraved mind."

Which requires proof of hatred toward the victim at the time of the killing.

If found guilty Lorincz could spend up to 30 years in prison.