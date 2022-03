SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel Fire and Rescue Marines responded to a small engine compartment fire on a shrimp boat.

According to the report, all occupants are off the vessel. Marines assisted with extinguishing the flames and immediately were released from the scene.

The boat's recovery has not been reported yet. This is a continuing story; check back for more updates.

Sanibel Fire and Rescue

Sanibel Fire and Rescue